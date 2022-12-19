FB pixel

BioConnect partners with ISG on biometric authentication

| Alessandro Mascellino
BioConnect partners with ISG on biometric authentication
 

Toronto-based company BioConnect announced joining the Identification Systems Group (ISG) to bring its biometric solutions into a broader ecosystem.

“We look forward to working with all the ISG partners to bring higher levels of security to the most critical access points,” comments the company’s CEO Rob Douglas.

“At its core, BioConnect is dedicated to helping organizations protect physical access at scale with the industry’s highest level of security and risk controls to enhance privacy and compliance.”

According to ISG Director David Lee, having BioConnect as a partner will increase ISG’s biometric offering nearly tenfold.

“Their BioConnect Link solution with their Mobile Authenticator works with existing access readers to provide an entirely new level of security for organizations that want to implement mobile credentials for access control,” Lee says.

BioConnect has also updated its biometrics offering over the summer to improve regulatory compliance with user consent rules in jurisdictions in Europe and U.S. states.

