BioConnect to update biometric enrollment software for broader regulatory compliance

Canadian biometrics provider BioConnect has revealed its upcoming software updates for two of its products for regulatory compliance with user consent rules in jurisdictions in Europe and U.S. states.

The company says its BioConnect Enterprise and BioConnect Link will be updated by July 2022 as part of BioConnect’s Trust Platform. The Trust Platform will help meet the requirements of shifting regulations surrounding biometric data in the European Union with its GDPR, and in U.S. states Illinois, Texas, and California by enabling clients to capture user consent for enrolling biometric data digitally with an audit trail.

The BioConnect Enterprise, a software product for biometric integration into physical access control solutions, will also be updated with user consent tracking, Excel user import, OSDP support for Gen 2 Suprema devices, two-person authentication, and alerts for the status of a door.

The update for the Link, a mobile multi-factor biometric authentication app, will refocus the service towards being a comprehensive small access solution, BioConnect says, with standalone solutions for its key and safe cabinet like real-time alerting.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our next generation of BioConnect Enterprise and BioConnect Link coming July 2022,” says Rob Douglas, CEO and chairman of BioConnect. “This is the biggest upgrade we have ever undertaken and our customers, partners and BioConnect community will benefit from the most cutting-edge, highest security platform on the market. This is a huge advancement to the BioConnect Trust Platform.”

BioConnect is leaning into serving heavily-regulated market areas with the recent acquisition of partner MedixSafe, which makes secure drug storage solutions.

