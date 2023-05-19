Mvine integrates Seamfix’s solution for cross-border interoperable digital ID

Digital ID infrastructure technology company Mvine has struck a partnership deal with ID management firm Seamfix to roll out an interoperable digital identity solution that will allow the enrolment of new customers and carry out ID verification across international borders. The immediate objective targets Africans in the United Kingdom for Business-to-Business transactions.

According to an announcement, the deal means Mvine will integrate its digital identity hub to Seamfix’s Credential Suite, Enrolment Suite and Verification Suite in a partnership that enhances both companies’ go-to-market strategy with the aim of scaling up their respective commercial activities, starting with the UK B2B market.

Thanks to the partnership, Mvine will be able to seamlessly conduct enrolments and ID checks for its customers with African nationality, and the checks will then be passed through Mvine’s identity hub which delivers “a non-repudiable and tamper-proof certificate of verification.”

“Mvine partnering with Seamfix plays to one another’s strengths, expertize and success in our respective countries. This new proposition provides Mvine’s business customers a genuinely unique method for delivering enrolment and identity verification checks according to their needs and budget,” comments Mvine Director Frank Joshi.

Group CEO at Seamfix Chimezie Emewulu remarks: “International interoperability is assured thanks to Seamfix technology deployed in conjunction with Mvine technology. Customers of the service will be able to enjoy all the advantages of enrolment and identity verification checks processed digitally, even when the data subject is from another country.”

The partnership comes at a time when Mvine is rolling out its B2B market platform ‘MvineID,’ a new service which offers fast and affordable identity verification checks to UK businesses according to their needs and budget.

A half-dozen African nations recently signed a deal to develop cross-border digital ID interoperability to help foster growth.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | identity verification | Mvine | onboarding | Seamfix | UK