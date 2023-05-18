Passkeys support coming to 1Password in June, BitWarden soon

Password management firm 1Password is set to introduce support for Passkeys from June onwards.

Passkeys are a type of authentication credential which work as an alternative to conventional passwords, using an individual’s unique personal characteristics or tokens and cryptographic signatures to grant or deny access.

These can allow users to log in to websites using biometric data such as a fingerprint or face scan, or a screen lock PIN.

The new feature will allow users to create, store, manage, and use passkeys in the 1Password platform, just like they can with conventional passwords.

Users will be able to use passkeys across all their devices, including on desktop, via their 1Password web plugin, or on mobile devices.

1password is not the only password-management firm that will soon be launching passkey features to the general public.

Bitwarden, another large password manager provider competitive with 1Password and LastPass, intends to release passcodes at an unspecified point during 2023, and they are currently available in beta testing.

Bitwarden acquired Europe-based startup Passwordless.dev for an undisclosed sum back in January.

The Swedish open-source start-up provides APIs built on the WebAuthn standard, and according to BitWarden the move was intended to help “enterprises embrace passkeys” as well as empower developers to build passwordless applications for the web and enterprise.

The news comes as more and more major tech firms look to push out support for passwordless sign-in.

As of May 3, 2023, Google allowed users to choose passkeys instead of passwords to secure their accounts.

Earlier this month, Apple, Google, and Microsoft announced they would work together on the acceptance of a passwordless sign-in standard set by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) for their devices and platforms.

