Tech5 provides contactless biometrics, issuance platform for student digital IDs in DRC

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) -based IT integrator Sycamore and Tech5 have partnered to deliver digital IDs backed by biometrics for university students in the country.

The project began in late-2022 in Kinshasa, and involves biometric data printed onto student ID cards to ease access to campus facilities and buses. The face biometric data encrypted in the T5-Cryptograph allows for identity verification with a mobile device on or offline, which the companies say can increase security on campus and on student transport vehicles. The program’s early success is spurring its introduction across the DRC, according to the announcement.

TECH5’s T5-OmniMatch DIT (Digital Identity Toolkit) is used for contactless biometrics capture and verification, and the cards are issued with the T5-IDencode platform. The company aligned all of its biometrics products including IDencode under the T5-OmniMatch brand in March.

“This project demonstrates how T5-Digital ID can be used to make student IDs multi-functional, secure, and biometrically verifiable with no need for smart cards or purpose-built devices for verification, and no need for an internet connection to a central database,” says Ameya Bhagwat, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Tech5 Group. “We are proud to contribute with our technologies to develop a solution that allows students of the DRC to be equipped with next-generation IDs in a cost-efficient and expeditious manner.”

“We are glad to partner with Tech5 for this important implementation where innovation serves to increase security,” comments Michel Gamero, deputy CEO at Sycamore. “I am looking forward to future projects with TECH5 to implement digital ID technologies across various verticals in both government and enterprise sectors, to provide the best biometric solutions available on the market.”

Sycamore intends to issue a million student IDs in the first year of the project, and scale it to 5 million IDs each year.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | Democratic Republic of Congo | digital ID | face biometrics | TECH5