A nice $14M seed for an AI company making model-monitoring software

Machine learning software maker Deepchecks has received a healthy $14 million seed round. Company executives have taken the opportunity to also announced that they are embracing open-source model monitoring.

Alpha Wave Ventures led the funding with Hetz Ventures and Grove Ventures participating.

Of the two announcements, closing a seed round and opening monitoring to the community, Deepchecks clearly is more thrilled to talk about the software. It is hard to find more information about the seed round, in fact.

But the open-source decision gets pages of detail and a gif from the old TV show “Friends.”

Deepchecks’ software for validating and monitoring artificial intelligence and machine learning models for errors, bias and unintended harms is intended to shepherd projects from development to production.

The company says that its primary focus is “to make a dent in the way machine learning (ML) models are validated.”

Sometime this month, according to Deepchecks, they will make their machine learning monitoring software generally available.

Company executives admit that they were surprised by how fast large language model-based software has found acceptance – especially by non-data scientist who still feel they know enough about AI.

