authID, Zwipe, CLEAR, and Identos welcome new identity and security leaders

Several leading providers of identity and security services have welcomed new experts to their leadership teams.

AuthID, a prominent biometric identity verification and authentication services provider, has announced the appointment of Greg Manship, Dale Daguro, and Jeff Scheidel as Sales VPs. They will focus on delivering fast and lightweight, strong biometric authentication services to enterprises. With their deep understanding of the identity market, they will be pivotal in delivering authID’s innovative services to enterprises seeking secure and seamless biometric identity verification and authentication.

Zwipe AS, a leading provider of biometric payment card services, has elected Robert Jansson to its board of directors. Jansson is the sales director for Northern and East Europe & South Africa at STid Security and has been working in the field of identity and access management since 1998, with a focus on the international RFID reader and credential business.

CLEAR, a security identity company with over 16 million members and a growing network of partners worldwide, has elected Shawn Henry, CSO of CrowdStrike, to its board of directors. Henry’s wealth of experience in security and technology and proven track record of leadership and strategic management skills will be an invaluable asset to CLEAR’s mission to build faster, more secure, and friction-free experiences.

Joe Mayer, CRO at IDENTOS, has been elected as a new Board Member-at-Large for the 2023 – 2024 term by HIMSS Ontario Chapter, the Ontario chapter of the global non-profit supporting health transformation through information and technology. This recent election showcases IDENTOS’ dedication to promoting health innovation and achieving improved outcomes for patients, providers, and organizations through a user-centric approach that prioritizes privacy protection and interoperability in distributed systems. Mayer will lend his over 15 years of digital health experience, including a decade of leadership in TELUS Health, to support HIMSS Ontario’s new growth mandate to include Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Article Topics

appointments | authID | biometrics | Board of Directors | CLEAR | digital identity | IDENTOS | Zwipe