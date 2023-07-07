Biometric passports could be a year away for Dominican Republic

Officials of the Dominican Republic have begun what they say will be a yearlong process to introduce electronic passports.

The Caribbean nation’s General Directorate of Passports wants design, equipment and maintenance contracts signed by early next year, according to reporting by news publication the Dominican Today.

The new Dominican Republic document will have a cover protecting the chip and an ultraviolet-light watermark. The report notes reduced wait times and enhanced document security as possible benefits for citizens.

About 140 nations and other organizations like the European Union, issue chipped passports storing biometrics today, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The Dominican Republic may be in the final wave of stragglers, having prioritized the issuance of biometric passports last year.

After two years of delays, India’s central government says residents will “soon” get their electronic passports.

And in Africa, Angola has begun its passport upgrade after signing on to a financing deal to help pay for new passports created by ANY Security Printing in Hungary.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | Dominican Republic | government purchasing