ComplyCube launches global partnership program to expand AML compliance reach

ComplyCube, an SaaS & API platform provider with services in Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, has introduced a comprehensive partnership program called ARC (Accelerate Revenue with ComplyCube), which aims to level the playing field for the AML sector.

ARC offers members a chance to access a wide range of benefits. The program has an attractive referral system that promotes collaboration and provides partners with opportunities for global growth, which is critical in today’s interconnected business world. Additionally, the initiative provides members with consultations with industry experts, valuable insights, and guidance from experienced professionals.

In addition, ARC supports partners’ business architecture, helping to streamline operations and augment efficiency. One important aspect of the program is the provision of an all-in-one, secure, and GDPR-compliant KYC solution that simplifies the process of due diligence, ComplyCube says. The program also offers easy integration, top-notch support, and a highly scalable, resilient, and enterprise-grade security system, all of which ensure growth and security for partners.

CEO Dr. Tarek Nechma expressed the company’s commitment to fostering trust in the internet at scale, stating, “The team has worked diligently to ensure ARC is the most rewarding partner program in the market, designed to fuel members’ growth at an unprecedented rate while securing worldwide compliance.”

This partnership opportunity follows ComplyCube’s recent launch of its Startup Program, which offers eligible companies up to $50,000 in credit. This additional incentive demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting and empowering businesses of all sizes.

