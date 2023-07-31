Cyberattack on Kenya’s digital infrastructure continues

Kenya’s eCitizen portal, used by the public to access over 5,000 services, has been under a massive attack that has affected the key government online platform for almost a week.

The hacker collective Anonymous Sudan has reportedly claimed responsibility for several distributed-denial-of-service attacks against digital public infrastructure, according to local trade publication Technext.

The cyberattack has affected passport, visa, national ID, driver’s license and medical record services, according to reports. Also hit are train booking, electricity payment and mobile banking M-Pesa services. The attack also affected private companies, although to what extent is not clear, according to the BBC.

Hackers claimed to have stolen passport data, but Eliud Owalo, information and communication minister, said no biometrics or other data has been accessed or lost. The attacks, however, have brought questions about Kenya’s cybersecurity. The government is planning to introduce a new digital identity by September as an alternative to the current Huduma Namba scheme.

Technext reports that the ongoing political tensions between Sudan and Kenya spurred the attack. As the war in Sudan between rival government groups marked its 100th day last week, a Sudanese general threatened to attack peacekeeping troops offered by Kenyan President William Ruto.

Anonymous Sudan, active since January, has taken credit for attacks on critical infrastructure in countries including Israel, the United Arab Emirates, France and Australia and even against Microsoft. Although it denies links to Russia, the group is suspected of affiliation with the pro-Russian hacking group Killnet.

