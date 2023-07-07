HireRight expands biometric capabilities with acquisition of DTIS

HireRight, a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions, has announced the acquisition of a majority share of Digital Trusted Identity Services (DTIS). DTIS is an FBI-approved channeler, specializing in collecting and processing biometric and biographical data.

This acquisition provides HireRight with native fingerprinting capabilities for use in background screening services. It also underscores the company’s commitment to biometric-based screening for customers in regulated and non-regulated industries.

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions, providing comprehensive services, such as background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services to approximately 38,000 customers worldwide. In 2022, the company screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors processing more than 107 million screens.

With a track record of facilitating over 7 million biometrically-based and 5 million biographical background checks, DTIS operates the Transportation Security Clearinghouse on behalf of the American Association of Airport Executives Inc. (AAAE) as a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Designated Aviation Channeler, facilitating fingerprint and other security services for more than 300 airports and 75 air carriers.

“Together, our partnership with AAAE represents a long-term investment in DTIS to enhance how organizations throughout the U.S. and across numerous industries ensure the trustworthiness of their employees and other stakeholders,” says Guy Abramo, HireRight President and CEO.

DTIS was founded by Daon in partnership with the AAAE.

“DTIS and HireRight bring vast experience and a history of subject matter expertise to complementary screening programs across regulated and non-regulated industries,” says Ron Gallihugh, chief operating officer of DTIS. “This investment will help us to further expand those programs and services.”

