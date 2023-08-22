BeyondID automates critical monitoring and reporting for digital ID system security

Following in a path trod two decades ago by local-area network service firms, a managed ID services firm is marketing a security backstop.

BeyondID has introduced its security operations center (SOC), which continuously monitors a customer’s security standing and detects threats, in partnership with compliance automation firm Drata. The company, which did not reveal the service’s cost, claims real-time watchfulness.

“The volume of security threats and breaches has reached a level that is nearly impossible for even the most competent IT teams to manage around the clock,” says BeyondID CEO Arun Shrestha in a statement.

The security operations center secures ID and user-driven endpoints, user apps and unnamed legacy ID products, and is staffed by “certified identity professionals,” according to the company’s website.

The security operations center has a logging agent that is designed to pass along live data for collection, threat detection, triage, investigation and response, if any.

BeyondID | cybersecurity | digital ID | identity access management (IAM)