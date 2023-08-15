Jianpu integrates expression recognition into its financial services software

Jianpu Technology, an independent open platform that recommends financial products and serves China and Southeast Asia among other regions, made an announcement on how biometrics and generative AI is being integrated into its financial services.

At a company AI Hackathon, Jianpu recently showcased its Natural Language processing (NLP) model that uses generative AI to offer customized risk control models for clients as well as a computer vision project on facial micro-expression recognition. Emotion recognition based on facial micro-expressions has also been developed by companies including Herta.

Jianpu is also using AI to provide personalized recommendations more efficiently, help insurance brokers match customers with healthcare plans, and support financial partners in identifying and classifying financial risks.

First introduced in 2018, the company’s fintech AI robot “RongBaNiu,” utilizes facial recognition and scrapes information from China’s national identification system, among other sources, to personalize financial recommendations. Jianpu updated the robot to feature its newly developed software. The company intends to have the robot placed in offices and public areas across the country.

“Jianpu.ai was created with the intention of leveraging AI to make finance simpler and more inclusive,” says David Ye, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Jianpu. “We are confident in our ability to drive AI advancements, and further enable the financial industry’s digital transformation.”

