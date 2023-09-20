AuthenticID, ROC.ai execs urge layered biometrics and lean into AI to counter fraud

Eliminate manual reviews of identity verification attempts and select experts in biometric fraud prevention to stay ahead of the threat of fraud attacks powered by bots and artificial intelligence, a pair of industry leaders advised during the latest online discussion hosted by Biometric Update.

“Battle of the Bots: Countering AI Attacks with Identity Proofing” featured a discussion between AuthenticID President and Founder Blair Cohen and Rank One Computing CRO Benji Hutchinson on the emergence of AI-powered threats and how they can be countered with next-generation identity verification. The layering of face biometrics with liveness detection and other technologies like behavioral biometrics can help defend against the attacks that are emerging or becoming more difficult to detect.

AuthenticID has observed a 52 percent increase in fake IDs submitted to its platform for identity verification, showing the growth in sophistication of fraud attacks is mirrored in attack volumes.

Cohen urges his peers providing identity verification to “get rid of people out of the equation” in order to keep response times low and avoid the risks that people can introduce bias into the process. He also emphasized the ability to use biometrics to prevent not just third-party fraud, but also first party fraud, in which people claim not to have made transactions themselves.

Injection attacks and generative AI were highlighted as a growing attack method. AuthenticID has seen attacks carried out not just with software camera emulators, Cohen recounted, but also with hardware hacks on Android phones.

Hutchinson advises businesses to “go with the experts” in biometrics development that have proven their mettle in NIST evaluations and independent testing. They will also tend to be attuned to the kinds of fraud that customers are experiencing, and keeping up with the changes in policy and regulation that can catch others off guard, he suggests.

The webinar was hosted by Biometric Update and moderated by Managing Editor Chris Burt. It is available for on-demand viewing with free registration.

