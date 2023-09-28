Co-Develop invests in OpenCRVS for DPI development

DPI development investor Co-Develop announced an investment in OpenCRVS, a standards-based open source software that gives governments the power to establish a record for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) data which can include births, deaths, marriages, divorces, and adoptions.

CRVS systems play an essential role in DPI by supporting the issuing of IDs that are required for basic public services and private services. Paper-based, internally developed, and proprietary systems have shortcomings that impact DPI such as time delays, data errors, security issues, lack of interoperability, and proprietary lock-in, the release notes.

OpenCRVS can integrate into proprietary and open-source systems. It can integrate with digital ID management systems like MOSIP, digital payment systems G2P Connect, and healthcare systems like DHIS2.

Countries are turning to a more united approach in the development of their CRVS systems. Speakers at the ID4Africa Livecast, for instance, argued the case for an e-CRVS shared asset system that is unified across all African nations to accelerate birth registrations.

Although a strong CRVS system is only one element of a robust DPI infrastructure, Co-Develop’s investment will support DPI development in countries across Africa, as well Asia Pacific and the Caribbean, in the months that follow.

Article Topics

birth registration | Co-Develop | CRVS | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | funding | OpenCRVS