Mitek face biometrics and liveness detection built into Equifax fraud prevention portfolio

Mitek has formed a strategic partnership with Equifax to supply its face biometrics and liveness detection for identity verification to improve the online fraud prevention capabilities of the latter’s digital identity software.

The companies cite FTC stats showing 1.1 million reports of identity theft in 2022, and fraud losses of $8.8 billion.

Equifax is combining its fraud data checks with Mitek’s biometric identity verification to detect complex identity risks throughout the customer lifecycle, according to the announcement.

“Our mission is to help people live their best financial lives,” says Adam Gunther, SVP and CEO of Equifax Digital Solutions. “Providing a safe and secure online environment is integral to achieving that mission. We work closely with partners like Mitek to provide a suite of identity verification and authentication solutions — like Kount 360 — to address the fraud challenges that companies face today.”

Equifax integrated biometrics from HooYu back in 2020, shortly before acquiring Kount.

“We exist to keep people safe in the digital world,” says Gavin Sollinger, VP of strategic global alliances at Mitek. “Bad actors will always find new ways to take advantage of people. It is our job to stay ahead of them through the latest advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and biometrics. It is an honor to join forces with Equifax, a world-leading advocate for consumer safety, to deploy our pioneering technology to help strengthen consumer identity protection across the world.”

Mitek has been catching up on its financial reporting, showing strong earnings and growth from digital identity products.

