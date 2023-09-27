ProofID acquires Regatta, expands SailPoint services

ProofID, identity and access management (IAM) provider, announced it has acquired Regatta Solutions Group, an identity governance and administration integrator.

ProofID is a leading integrator of Ping Identity, while Regatta is a leading integrator of SailPoint. The acquisition allows ProofID to expand its SailPoint services into Europe and offer ID managed services to Ping Identity and SailPoint customers.

The resulting combined business will be a leading IAM and managed service provider across Europe and North America. It is expected to generate over $32 million in revenue in 2023.

Regatta, the Austin, Texas based organization with 35 identity specialists will first trade as “Regatta, a ProofID company,” before becoming fully integrated into ProofID. Colorado Springs based ProofID will use the acquisition to expand growth in North America.

“As a united force we have the proven expertise and resources to integrate both Ping Identity and SailPoint solutions, deliver expert solutions and provide managed services across both Europe and North America making ProofID a frontrunner across identity management disciplines,” said ProofID CEO Tom Eggleston.

Regatta CEO John Ciulla says the acquisition “allows us to combine our respective knowledge and expertise across the leading enterprise identity security solutions from SailPoint and Ping Identity, elevating our offerings to new heights.”

In March of this year, ProofID was named Ping Identity’s Delivery Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year.

