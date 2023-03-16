ProofID recognized as Ping Identity’s Delivery Partner of the Year

IAM specialist ProofID has been recognized as Ping’s Delivery Partner of the Year for a fifth consecutive year.

ProofID has demonstrated its capabilities in combining Ping’s solution with its IP and managed services to tackle complex identity challenges for organizations such as Tesco Bank and WWF, the company says.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement and thankful for the continued trust that Ping Identity places in us every year,” says Tom Eggleston, the CEO at ProofID.

ProofID says its identity orchestration tool and analytics dashboard help customers optimize user journeys for better business outcomes. The analytics provide visibility into potential issues users may encounter during the digital journey, such as authentication or registration dropout rates.

“The level of innovation the team has delivered in the past year through the PingOne DaVinci platform and their analytics dashboards represents their continued impact on the success of our customers,” says Jason Wolf, the CRO of Ping Identity.

The company also secured a £15 million investmentv from Maven Capital Partners to accelerate its identity security solutions and managed services.

