Suprema picks BioConnect as a VAR for BioStation 3 and other access control products

Biometric access control device maker Suprema America has named BioConnect, an identity trust platform, a value-added reseller.

A primary point in the agreement is the integration of BioConnect‘s platform with Suprema‘s BioStation 3, the company’s initial third-generation biometric reader. Suprema’s other face and fingerprint readers for physical access control will also be integrated by BioConnect.

The pair reportedly have had a 10-year working relationship. This formalization will create “seamless integration, technological superiority and excellence in support,” according to Suprema’s president, Bob McKee.

McKee said his firm gets closer access to BioConnect’s, 2,500 customers, long experience in the market and the company’s Trust Platform, which works with multiple access control platforms.

BioConnect, in turn, gets closer links to the BioStation 3, which could make a splash in the market, making that company more attractive to buyers. Its AI engine has anti-spoofing detection to identify fake faces, images, and photos. It also supports VoIP, intercom and real-time video monitoring.

Suprema extolls the virtues of AI to manage automation and large volumes of data while optimizing operational costs in a recent post to its website.

