AI concerns front and center in Biometrics Institute’s annual biometric trends report

At the Biometrics Institute’s annual congress this week, the independent and international member organization for biometrics announced the release of its fifth State of Biometrics Report.

A news release summarizes the key areas that the Institute’s Future Direction Group (FDG) identified for ongoing monitoring. The issues of concern will surprise few industry observers. Biometrics, cybersecurity and privacy; generative AI; the maturity of digital identity; and explainability and trustworthiness are all named as topics worthy of attention, which are likely to shape future attitudes toward biometrics.

Two key takeaways are the importance of explaining how biometrics are used in order to create trust with citizens, and the need for interoperability and cooperation in the establishment of effective digital ID programs.

Meanwhile, the specter of AI haunts the report. Isabelle Moeller, the CEO of the Biometrics Institute, says there is both excitement and concern about the rapid rise and prevalence of generative artificial intelligence and large language models.

“Is there an opportunity for biometrics to counter some of the concerns? Could biometrics help to detect deepfakes created by AI? Standards-development is critical and the work is ongoing,” says Moeller. “We will certainly keep an eye on AI in all our upcoming discussions.”

New government relations guides for biometrics, facial recognition

Covering biometric information privacy legislation and facial recognition laws, the Security Industry Association (SIA)’s updated guides offer easy reference for security and privacy laws and regulations on a state-by-state basis. In a release, the SIA announced that the new Guide to U.S. Biometric Privacy Laws is now available free for SIA members, while the new Guide to State and Local Laws on Facial Recognition Technology will be published in November.

Says Don Erickson, the CEO of SIA, “We are pleased to build on SIA’s premier advocacy program, better support our members and promote innovation in the industry with the addition of these new guides to biometric privacy and facial recognition laws.”

Free identity security resources for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, and the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) is doling out free gifts. According to a release, the nonprofit organization of identity and security vendors, service providers and practitioners is rolling out free, vendor-neutral online resources on its website throughout October. Current offerings include podcasts and articles on best practices to secure digital identities, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and the transition away from passwords.

“During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we continue to focus on informing consumers and businesses about the dangers of casually or improperly managing and securing digital identities,” says Jeff Reich, executive director of IDSA. ”With the number of breaches attributed to compromised identities increasing, we are committed to raising awareness and sharing best practices across the industry.”

Article Topics

biometrics | Biometrics Institute | cybersecurity | digital identity | IDSA | Security Industry Association (SIA)