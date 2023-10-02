BixeLab highlights half century-long identity fraud in latest risk alerts newsletter

Connecting digital IDs with our real-world identities is becoming crucial in many of our everyday activities, from making online payments to accessing government services. Biometric and identity testing and certification laboratory BixeLab has published a new edition of its newsletter on digital ID threats, following the release of its primer dedicated to trustworthy digital ID.

The laboratory published its quarterly open-source newsletter last week with an analysis of recent cases of biometric threats, ID fraud and identity vulnerabilities. It recounts the discovery of an American man discovered to be using the identity of a brother who died more than 50 years ago.

The third issue of the BixeLab “I.D. Risk Alerts” newsletter also covers industry and policy news.

The “Ensuring Trustworthy Digital Identities” primer explains key processes in remote digital identity verification such as biometric matching, document verification, presentation attack detection and optical character recognition. It then lays out the threats to these processes and solutions to mitigate them.

The solutions include a variety of evaluation strategies for remote digital identity verification systems, from testing biometric matching algorithms with diverse sets of images to detecting different types of presentation attacks.

A key point of emphasis is the use of the standards and expertise that contribute to the maturity of the digital identity ecosystem.

The BixeLab primer includes a breakdown of digital identity standardization efforts such as the United States NIST SP 800-63, the European Union’s eIDAS regulation, Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), the UK Trust Framework and FIDO Identity Verification and Binding.

