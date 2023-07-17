BixeLab publishes primer on standards and testing behind trustworthy digital identity

A new, free white paper on the security measures and international standards that should be considered when implementing biometrics has been published by BixeLab.

“Ensuring Trustworthy Digital Identities: A Primer on Ensuring Secure and Reliable Remote Biometric Identity Verification & Onboarding” is a 7-page document offering guidance on the implementation of biometrics to secure digital identity. BixeLab has made the primer free to Biometric Update readers who register their interest.

Between the probabilistic nature of digital identity verification systems and the constant increase in sophistication of attacks, extensive and continual testing is needed to make sure systems deliver the desired security and usability, the paper says. The guide goes on to identify key threats to remote ID verification and testing approaches for the technologies involved, and provides advice for managing the associated risks.

Major frameworks like NIST SP 800-63, eIDAS regulations and FIDO Identity Verification are listed and described, and context is provided for the stage of development that standardization efforts have reached.

BixeLab is also currently working with MOSIP on the development of a global certification framework for biometric devices.

The lab’s certification for biometrics testing from NIST was recently extended.

Article Topics

biometrics | BixeLab | identity verification | onboarding | standards | white paper