Competitor advisory service and report launched by Goode Intelligence

A new Competitor Advisory service has been launched by Goode Intelligence to provide technology vendors with analysis of competitors’ capabilities based on its renowned biometrics and digital identity research.

Accompanying the launch of the new service is the “Competitor Observatory for Verified Citizen and Consumer Digital Identity 2023” report.

The 78-page report includes content from the Goode Intelligence Digital Identity Report, and identifies 18 vendors as “Emerging,” “Rising Stars,” or “Leading Lights.” The market is analyzed, and the vendors profiled and ranked according to a defined set of several criteria established by the market analysis firm.

“Leading Lights” include Entrust for digital identity and FaceTec for face biometrics. Vendors profiled also include Daon, HID Global, Idemia, iProov, Veridos and Yoti.

The second of edition of Goode Intelligence’s Digital Identity Report, released in October, forecasts that 1.5 billion digital identity wallets will be owned by people around the world by 2029, and will store 30 percent of the world’s digital identities.

Enterprise licenses of the Competitor Observatory for Verified Citizen and Consumer Digital Identity 2023 are now available.

