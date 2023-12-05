Palmki scores again with biometric payments for Belgian pro sports club

In basketball, palming is technically a carrying violation, but palming for a beer is now allowed for fans of the Leuwen Bears, a Belgian hoops club that has partnered with Perfect-ID to enable purchases using palm biometrics with its Palmki platform.

According to a release, the system was formally launched last month when Perfect-ID’s director, Marc Strackx, scanned his palm with Palmki to purchase a frosty Stella Artois, which sponsors the Leuwen Bears.

“Palm payment is an innovative and secure way to complete transactions, and we are confident it will significantly enhance the fan experience at Leuven Bears games,” says Strackx. The Palmki biometric digital identity verification palm key, based on palm vein biometrics, operates through the cashless closed payment system Ping.Ping, which allows users to load funds onto an account associated with their palm scan.

“As the European Capital of Innovation, we always strive to break new ground when it comes to innovation,” says Johan Geleyns, Leuven’s Alderman for Sport and Trade. “Palmki’s technology brings together everything that Leuven excels in: top sports, innovation, and welcoming hospitality.”

The deal is Palmki’s second with a pro sports team in Belgium, following a contract with football club KAA Gent.

Experience Palmki in the flesh at new center in Hasselt

Biometrics professionals who are in Belgium to take in a Leuven Bears game now have the option of taking a forty-five minute jaunt to visit the new Palmki Experience Center in Hasselt, about 60 kilometers to the east. The center at Bedrijfsstraat 2 will serve as Palmki’s new office, but also provide a showcase space for the company’s vascular pattern recognition technology.

Visitors can expect a comprehensive palm vein biometrics experience right out of the gate, which literally must be opened with a palm scan. Palm registration, payment account access and on-site palm payments all figure into the deal, as do demos of seamless biometrics enrollment, time and attendance control and double authentication.

Palmki has been making strides in bringing biometrics to large event venues in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Belgium | biometric payments | biometrics | palm biometrics | palm vein authentication | Palmki