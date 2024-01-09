BIO-key authentication deployed to boost security for retail, governments in Europe

Government and private entities throughout Europe are choosing BIO-key AuthControl Sentry authentication to secure communications.

Denmark has selected IT2Trust to implement a VPN that will use BIO-key’s authentication software. The Judiciary Police of Portugal will deploy the authentication software along with Securnet’s access control as global retailer Carrefour will use BIO-key authentication for its employees.

BIO-key AuthControl Sentry features a wide range of authentication factors in its MFA. One way users can authenticate is by using their fingerprint biometrics reader built into their laptop or the NITGEN fingerprint controller.

Danish ministry, Portuguese police choose BIO-key authentication for VPN security

In Denmark, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs chose Nordic IT security provider IT2Trust to implement a VPN secured by BIO-key Europe’s AuthControl Sentry multi-factor authentication for its 4,500 users around the world, according to a company announcement. The decision will bolster security for the Ministry’s communication channels both within the country and across embassies and consulates around the world.

Implementing the VPN is “a crucial aspect of the Ministry’s broader cybersecurity strategy seeking to ensure the highest standards of data protection and privacy,” says Alex Rocha, managing director of BIO-key Europe.

BIO-key International has also announced the Judiciary Police of Portugal have implemented a VPN secured by AuthControl Sentry authentication, which was deployed along with Securnet’s access control system.

The VPN in tandem with Securnet’s access control will improve communication and data security and efficiency for the Judiciary Police. It will aid in supporting infrastructure that fights terrorism, drug trafficking, and financial crimes.

“This collaboration is a prime example of how cutting-edge technology can empower law enforcement agencies to perform their critical duties more securely and effectively,” says Rocha. “These technologies play a vital role in safeguarding information systems and operations, which are essential in the fight against sophisticated criminal networks,” he continued.

Carrefour uses AuthControl Sentry to authenticate Spanish employees

BIO-key has announced that global retailer Carrefour will enhance data security and streamlined operations by collaborating with Evolutio, a BIO-key Europe tech partner, to integrate AuthControl Sentry in Spain to secure authentication for Carrefour’s 6,500 employees in the country.

“This collaboration, facilitated by our partner Evolutio, showcases the security, versatility and reliability of our products in meeting the complex cybersecurity needs of large-scale organizations,” comments Rocha.

