New CEO at Shufti Pro, executive changes at IDScan, Aware, Qualcomm

Shufti Pro has named its new CEO. Patrick Cox has taken over the helm of the London-based identity verification and anti-money laundering (AML) company as it continues carrying out its plan to offer services to every major business sector, from banking, crypto and fintech to gaming, healthcare and insurance.

Cox joined Shufti Pro as CEO and board member in November after serving as vice president at credit score company TransUnion. He arrived at TransUnion from identity resolution company Neustar, which was acquired by the credit firm for US$3.1 billion in 2021.

The firm announced in October it has surpassed 20 million ID verifications globally and secured more than 1,000 clients. It recently formed a partnership to provide selfie biometrics to AML provider Amlyze.

IDScan gets new President

U.S.-based IDScan is also shuffling its management. This month, the identity verification platform promoted Jim Burke to President after serving a year as the company’s Executive Vice President. Burke joined the company alongside CEO Terry Slattery in late 2022.

Burke will be tasked with fuelling IDScan’s growth within the next year. The B2B SaaS provider has played an important role in steering IDScan.net through a period of rapid expansion, the firm says in a release.

Before working at IDScan, Burke led sales and operations at real estate-focused ID verification provider CheckpointID, which was acquired by real estate investment software company MRI Software in 2020. IDScan has collaborated with CheckpointID, a unit of MRI Software, since 2019 to create anti-fraud services for leasing agents, property managers and security firms.

Aware welcomes new CPO

Biometric identification and authentication company Aware is welcoming a fresh face among its ranks, appointing AJ Naddell to the new position of Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Naddell is joining the Massachusetts-based firm from biometrics and identity provider Tech5 where he served as senior vice president for product management and sales. His experience includes roles at companies such as IBM and Imageware. His main tasks will include optimizing operations and sprucing up user experience as the company continues expanding.

Aware has recently launched a partner program, signing up Madrid-headquartered tech consultancy Serban Group with eyes on bringing digital identity products to companies and governments across Latin America and Europe.

“Now that we’re better positioned as a biometric identity platform company, it’s the right time to add a chief product officer to help strengthen our value propositions and platform offerings,” says Bob Eckel, Aware’s President and CEO. “It will further build on Aware’s profitable, lifelong customer relationships.”

Qualcomm expands duties for its CFO

Last but not least, Qualcomm has announced it will be expanding the role of its current Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala to include the post of Chief Operating Officer. Aside from these roles, Palkhiwala will have oversight for the global go-to-market organization and operations as well as IT.

The new CFO-slash-COO has been with the corporation since 2001, serving in finance leadership roles, including Senior Vice President and finance lead for QCT, Qualcomm’s semiconductor business. Palkhiwala took on the CFO role in 2019.

His task will be to help Qualcomm execute its growth and diversification strategy, according to the company.

Article Topics

appointments | Aware | biometrics | digital identity | IDScan.net | Qualcomm | Shufti Pro