Aware and Facephi build partner channels to provide clarity on biometrics

The global biometric authentication provider Aware has launched a formal partner program to “provide greater clarity and transparency around the company’s products, roadmap and pricing,” according to a press release.

Citing a current boom in the biometrics market and projections that the use of biometric authentication for secure payments could double by 2025, the release quotes Craig Herman, the CRO of Aware, promising to equip technology providers with “the power to offer biometrics to more organizations on a global scale.”

“What was considered an esoteric technology as recently as a few years ago is now going broadly mainstream,” Herman said of biometrics and digital ID. “Biometrics are a core component of modern cybersecurity and physical security frameworks.” Aware’s partner program will offer incentives, and partnerships at a variety of levels.

Likewise spurred by rapid growth, Spain’s Facephi is launching its own partner channel, a release reports. The firm is aiming to capitalize on a reported 22.8 percent increase in revenue over the first half of the year, as it looks to expand its digital identity verification and biometrics business in the Middle East and the United States.

CEO and President Javier Mira says the partner channel will help FacePhi scale.

Intellicheck and Transmit hire new business channel leads

Other firms are shoring up existing partner channels with new hires. Business channel-building veteran David Jurgens has been brought on as the first head of Channel & Technology Alliances for Intellicheck, according to a release. “With David anchoring the team,” said Intellicheck’s CEO, Bryan Lewis, “I am confident in his ability to further the adoption of Intellicheck’s best-in-the-class technology by developing more alliances that leverage Intellicheck’s highly accurate identity validation solutions.”

Also in a release, customer identity and access management (CIAM) SaaS firm Transmit Security announced Chris Curcio as its new senior director of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships for North America. Curcio brings experience at Oracle and GSI Alliances, among others. He is joined by Kaltrina Ademi, who joins Transmit Security as director for Channel and Alliances in EMEA.

