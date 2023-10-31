Biometrics partnerships to bring ID verification to job, bike share, fintech applications

Biometric identity verification providers Onfido, iDenfy, and Shufti Pro have all announced partnerships that will bring identity verification to secure and streamline onboarding for job boards, public parking services, and lifecycle management providers.

Onfido to partner with job marketplace to automate identity verification

Automated ID verification provider Onfido is partnering with Job&Talent, a Spain-based job marketplace for essential work, to automate remote biometric identity verification for candidate onboarding.

Job&Talent has connected over 340,000 workers with over 2,500 through their online platform in 2022. Participants can use the app for messaging, scheduling, contract signing, and payroll, streamlining the hiring process while mitigating risk.

Onfido’s AI powered autofill and document verification software will allow Job&Talent to securely onboard in less than two minutes. Users sign up by taking a photo of their government-issued IDs with a smartphone or webcam. Onfido verifies the visual, data, and metadata elements to verify the ID’s genuineness before delivering an output of ‘clear’ or ‘consider.’

iDenfy’s verification to be added to bicycle parking app onboarding

Automated bike parking infrastructure provider Oonee will use iDenfy‘s ID verification and fraud prevention for its know your customer (KYC) process. Lithuania-based iDenfy’s AI-powered software detects potential identity fraud by catching attempts to compromise a device or use a pre-recorded video during onboarding.

Oonee establishes networks of modular pods throughout cities to provide secure parking for bikes and scooters, with rooftop greenery complete with an irrigation system. It will now integrate iDenfy’s software to automate biometric ID verification as well as provide an option to manually start an identification session in the app.

Shufti Pro partners with Amlyze, IDVerse Partners with Conga

Anti Money Laundering (AML) provider for fintechs and neobanks Amlyze is partnering with ID verification and biometrics provider Shufti Pro to enhance compliance modules and streamline the AML screening process.

As a result of the partnership, clients of Amlyze can now use Shufti Pro’s ID verification tool to identify fraud. Shufti will also be able to incorporate Amlyze’s modules to create a comprehensive AML screening tool.

The deal gives Amlyze, which is based in Vilnius, expanded global reach, according to the announcement.

Finally, the identity verification provider IDVerse announced a partnership with Conga, an end-to-end revenue lifecycle management provider, to accelerate the client onboarding process and improve security through biometrics.

