New VP to head FaceTec strategic partnerships

The latest set of leadership appointments at biometrics companies and digital identity organizations address partnerships and financial management. FaceTec has announced a new VP of global customer and partner success, while Au10tix has brought on a new CRO. The volunteer-led organization Women in Identity has brought on a new member to research funding opportunities.

FaceTec brings on new VP of global customer and partner success

Manos Mavrikos will now be the VP of global customer and partner success of 3D face authentication software developer FaceTec, according to an announcement. He will oversee strategic partnerships.

Manos has over 23 years of experience in software and cloud services within the finance industry. He was recently the VP global head of customer success at face biometrics provider iProov.

“Manos brings a wealth of experience to FaceTec at a time when organizations around the world are using our class-leading 3D Liveness, KYC, and 3D Face Verification software more than ever before,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. “We have seen a rapid increase in usage from a wide range of industries, as well as distribution partner growth, and we welcome Manos’s expertise as we empower our customers and partners with more self-hosted KYC features. His deep understanding of the industry landscape will be an important part of FaceTec’s continued growth.”

Hanna Schindler now Au10tix CRO

Identity management provider Au10tix has announced it has appointed Hanna Schindler as chief revenue officer. She will oversee business development, sales, and customer experience across all operations.

“Hanna brings both impressive and proven experience in business development and sales systems management from high-performing and rapidly growing companies, where she created new revenue streams and assisted in their growth,” says Dan Yerushalmi, Au10tix CEO, in the announcement.

“I’m excited to join Au10tix and work together with the management and various departments to provide real value to our customers with an innovative and competitive product suite that allows them and their businesses to continue to grow and prosper,” says Schindler.

Sabiha Hetavkar takes role with Women in Identity

Sabiha Hetavkar will now research grant organizations and sponsorship opportunities for the volunteer-led not-for-profit membership organization for diversity in the identity industry Women in Identity, according to a LinkedIn post.

Hetavkar is currently the director of cyber and strategic risk for Deloitte India and has served in leadership at Accenture and Bank of America.

