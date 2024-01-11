StateRAMP security certification added to Socure platform

Socure’s ID+ platform has been certified for a spot in StateRAMP, a cybersecurity standards-focused marketplace for vendors selling systems to U.S. state and local governments.

StateRAMP, or the State Risk and Authorization Management Program, is a local-government version of FedRAMP. ID+ was added to FedRAMP in November.

It is significant for the digital ID verification and anti-fraud software maker. It’s recognition of the vendor’s efforts to meet strict government requirements including NIST 800-53 cloud security.

From a buyer’s perspective, a product being authorized in StateRAMP means their due diligence is a degree easier.

Everyone’s goal is to have government services that are safer from fraudsters. Just this week, Washington opened up about two men residing in Toronto who have been accused of using thousands of stolen identities to defraud the U.S. government of $2 million.

If true, that would be a small haul by U.S. government standards, but there have been no shortage of small but successful frauds.

