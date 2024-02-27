ATB Ventures becomes first service provider to receive DIACC PCTF certification

A release from the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) says that Oliu, a blockchain-identity management and verification tool from Calgary’s ATB Ventures, has been certified against the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) Privacy Component.

The distinction makes ATB Ventures the first service provider to receive DIACC PCTF certification, in what the company calls a “significant milestone” and unique leadership opportunity in the Canadian biometrics and digital identity sector.

The PCTF provides a code of practice and risk assessment approach that factors in best practices, policies, technical specifications, guidance, regulations, and standards. It prioritizes interoperability, privacy, security, and trustworthy use of digital identity and personal data.

The DIACC assessment of ATB’s Oliu included a point-in-time audit conducted by DIACC Accredited Auditor KUMA and an independent committee review for quality assurance. The product demonstrated and met all requirements for conformity to PCTF Privacy criteria. The trustmark issued as a result of the successful assessment covers a three-year cycle, subject to annual surveillance audits. Oliu, which is built on open (W3C) standards, has also been added to the DIACC Trusted List trust registry.

“This certification begins an exciting journey in providing certainty to the market through trusted services subject to DIACC’s certification program, designed around ISO/IEC 17065,” says DIACC President Joni Brennan. “For Oliu, achieving the certification demonstrates its commitment to providing trustworthy and reliable digital identity verification services and advancing secure and interoperable digital trust and identity services in Canada.“

The DIACC was established in 2012 and is Canada’s largest non-profit organization devoted to the work of fostering confidence and consistency in the digital trust and identity services market.

