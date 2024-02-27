Australia: ‘Clear concern’ over high-risk AI, ministers continue work on digital ID regulation

Australia’s approach to regulating AI will not be “hands-off” while the misuse of citizens’ biometric data remains one of the main concerns for the government, Science and Industry Minister Ed Husic said while delivering updates on setting up guardrails for high-risk AI systems on Monday.

“I have concerns about how biometrics are used: social scoring, for example. And of course, the use of AI which seeks to manipulate actions with a violent or criminal intent,” Husic says.

Earlier this month, the government launched the AI Expert Group which will advise the Department of Industry, Science and Resources on setting up guardrails for high-risk AI systems, such as law enforcement, healthcare and recruitment. The country’s National AI Centre is also working on developing a voluntary AI safety standard with the industry, which will include labeling and watermarking of AI-generated material.

In January, the government published an interim response to the Safe and Responsible AI in Australia consultation held in 2023. The consultation received over 500 submissions from both industry and individuals.

Minister Husic said that it was clear that there is “significant community concern” related to high-risk AI and that the public expects suitable guardrails from him, The Australian Financial Review reports.

“The whole let it rip, do what you want, you can innovate with no boundary – I think we’ve passed that. Those days are gone,” says Husic, adding that the government does not want to stifle low-risk AI.

AI and digital ID among 2024 priorities

While the Department of Industry, Science and Resources is busy tackling high-risk AI, another part of Australia’s government has been setting up a path for developing the country’s AI and digital identity.

Last Friday, ministers gathered under the cross-departmental Digital Transformation Agency agreed on a national assurance framework for AI that promises a consistent approach to the technology across federal, state and territory governments.

Digital and data ministers started working on the framework in 2023 with the goal of making it obligatory for all projects that use AI. High-priority and high-risk projects will require a sign-off from the state’s AI Review Committee.

The assurance framework is based on the New South Wales AI assurance framework set up in 2021, according to trade publication Innovation Australia. The framework was created to help government agencies work with AI-based technologies, including facial recognition and biometrics for digital identity purposes.

The national assurance framework aligns with the AI Ethics Principles developed by Data61, a project under the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), a government agency responsible for scientific research.

The ministers also defined priorities for 2024, including continuing intergovernmental collaboration on Australia’s upcoming Digital ID, reforming data sharing between government departments and refining digital service delivery to citizens.

Ministers promised to work on a National Digital Identity and Verifiable Credentials Strategy which will help shape Australia’s future national digital identity and digital services. Another initiative will be updating the country’s National Identity Proofing Guidelines and improving public education on keeping identity secured.

