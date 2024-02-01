Green lights for Intellicheck, BeyondID affirm secure standards for data safety

Intellicheck, Inc., the New York-based identity validation SaaS provider to clients in financial services, social media, automotive, law enforcement and identity access management, has passed annual surveillance audits to retain certification for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019.

A release from the ID validation and biometrics company says successful completion of the third-party audits means Intellicheck’s platform is certified for another year.

“This achievement is one more validation of the strength of our commitment to our clients, partners, and stakeholders,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis, emphasizing the firm’s effort to balance efficiency in customer onboarding with “the utmost standards in data security and privacy” across offerings for KYC, fraud prevention, age verification and other digital identity services.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013, an information security management system standard published in October 2013, validates the strength and efficacy of Intellicheck’s information security management system (ISMS\InfoSec) and Privacy Information Management System (PIMS).

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is a privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, confirming that Intellicheck has implemented security measures and countermeasures using best practices, to protect against unauthorized access or compromise personal identifiable information (PII).

BeyondID completes SOC 2 Type II and confirms HIPAA compliance

Fellow New York firm BeyondID, which provides passwordless identity management and authentication, issued a release announcing its success in completing the System and Organization Controls 2 Type II (SOC 2 Type II) examination, which affirms the security of BeyondID’s infrastructure, software, data, policies, procedures and operations, and its adherence to practices and controls that meet the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for security, availability and privacy over an extended period.

Conducted by leading cybersecurity assessment firm A-lign, the examination also confirms that BeyondID’s platform is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and can provide a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) ensuring proper handling of personal health information.

“We are proud to achieve HIPAA compliance, ensuring that BeyondID can handle sensitive healthcare data securely,” says Sasi Kelam, co-founder and CTO of BeyondID. “This combination of SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance assures our customers that we take security as seriously as they do.”

Clients and potential clients who wish to view the full results can contact BeyondID, which requires the execution of an NDA before disclosure.

