Team with 3D vein biometrics device seeks investment and R+D through EEN

A Spanish university is seeking partners for a contactless infrared vein imaging device, pitched as a useful tool for biometric identification in event access control, cybersecurity and payments – and also as a way to help nurses locate veins without turning patients into pincushions.

According to the posting by Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), which supports small and medium-sized enterprises in international expansion, the device provides contactless 3D vascular biometry of the palm of the hand, back of the hand and the wrist. It is USB compatible for broad connectivity and uses an HD camera with configurable autofocus at a speed of up to 30 frames per second and diffused near-infrared LED lighting to capture images of 1080p or less. Deep Learning algorithms enable real-time visualizations of vascular patterns. “Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) have been used following the structure of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), says the EEN post, “These novel algorithmic structures have been trained in order to isolate vascular patterns from other external tissues.”

The recorded and stored images supply depth and distance data that goes beyond what most traditional biometric vein scanning systems can offer.

Although EEN emphasizes the medical angle of the vein imaging technology, its listed advantages also include notes on secure mobile payments and access control: “Attendees to massive events (shows, theaters, cinemas, concerts, sports stadiums, etc.) can be identified at any time and place in a similar way to what is currently done with QR codes, but in a non-transferable and more secure way.”

Hardware and software components of the vein viewer system are ready for demonstration in a real environment, and “Very close to being a marketable product or service.” The timeline is longer for the vascular biometric recognition system, for which the software is still being validated.

The tech targets UN Sustainable Development Goals number 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), number 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and number 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

To take the next steps, the developers are seeking partners in the medical tech, research and community care sectors, as well as security firms and companies interested in contactless access control, to provide investment, technical assistance, R+D and licensing for manufacture.

The EEN, active since 2008, is funded through the Single Market Programme (SMP) and implemented by the European Commission’s European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency (EISMEA). Client-centric, with a tailored approach to consultation and guidance, it includes members from industry, academia and regional development, and is the world’s largest support network for small and medium-sized enterprises with global ambitions.

