TOTM launches digital ID-based ticketing and seals deal with palm vein biometrics firm

TOTM Technologies Limited has added two new items to its list of 2023 milestones, announcing the launch of a biometrics and digital ID-based ticketing platform for the entertainment industry, and a strategic deal with palm vein biometrics and blockchain AI firm, Narwhal Technology Ltd.

In what it partly an attempt to combat the sort of ticket-devouring bots that have left so many Taylor Swift fans forlorn this concert season, TOTM’s platform issues tickets as digital tokens (or NFTs) with real-human biometrics that are authenticated with the ticket holder’s valid ID credential. According to a release, the tokens’ smart business rules function throughout the life of the ticket. Aside from preventing bots from buying up all the tickets, the system promises digital community-building and an enhanced fan experience.

Put another way, these are NFTs that might be worth something after all.

“I think we’ve all experienced the frustration of trying to secure tickets for a favourite artist only to find that we never really stood a chance because of how tickets are sold,” says the CEO of TOTM, Pierre Prunier. “Working with several senior executives with extensive experience in the live entertainment and ticketing industry, TOTM found that to pair our NIST-rated core biometrics matching software and identity solutions to ticketing for concerts and festivals is a natural fit.”

TOTM’s partnership with Narwhal Technology Limited, meanwhile, will give the company’s IDora product suite for enrolment and onboarding the advantage of integrated access to Narwhal’s palm vein biometrics tools, AI and blockchain tech.

In a relase, Bruce Lau, the CEO of Narwhal, called the deal a milestone on the journey toward a “new era of digital identity.”

“With the power of palm vein recognition technology and the expertise of our strategic partner,” said Lau, “we’re on a mission to make digital identity not only secure but seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives.”

Earlier this month, TOTM won lucrative contracts for ABIS in Indonesia, and partnered with the Filipino telco Cosmic Technologies to generate more government sales.

