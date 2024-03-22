FB pixel

Buenos Aires’ controversial facial recognition network remains in limbo

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
Buenos Aires’ controversial facial recognition network remains in limbo
 

The future of Buenos Aires’ controversial public facial recognition system, which has been used to spy on civil society members and has led to erroneous arrests, is still uncertain.

In February, a court in the Argentinian capital ruled that the public surveillance system, known as the Fugitive Facial Recognition System (SNRP), will remain suspended as there is still no agreement on how to audit the technology. No date has been defined on when the system might be re-activated.

The court has instructed the city’s government and civil society groups ODIA, Vía Libre and CELS to come up with an institutional framework, a budget and a clear methodological plan for an audit of the system before its reintroduction. The two sides, however, have been clashing on how to proceed with auditing the software and re-activating the system.

While one side suggested a “black box audit,” the civil society groups, which kickstarted the motion to suspend the system in 2019, have argued that this would be insufficient. A black box test would help test if the system works and is considered a standard in the market but the testing is not suitable for a critical piece of technology used by the state, Tomás Pomar, President of ODIA told Argentinian newspaper Clarín.

The Buenos Aires Ministry of Security has also suggested activating the system and auditing it in operation but the attempt has failed as the use of the facial recognition system is prohibited until the legal specifications of control mechanisms are met, according to Beatriz Busaniche, President of the Vía Libre Foundation, who participated in the hearing.

“The big problem is who does the audit and how,” says Busaniche.

Buenos Aires Big Brother: Wrongful arrests and government spying

Buenos Aires’ facial recognition system was implemented in 2019 with a task to identify fugitives. The technology was installed by Danaide S.A., with facial recognition technology reportedly supplied by NtechLab.

The system, however, soon revealed its shortcomings after it led to the erroneous arrest of an Argentinian citizen Guillermo Ibarrola. Ibarrola was forced to spend a week in prison after he was confused with a suspected criminal who had the same name.

The system was hit with even more scandals after it was discovered in 2022 that the system of 300 cameras had been used to collect data on journalists, politicians and human rights activists. That same year, non-government organizations won a suit against the system’s operation with the court ruling that the city government had failed to comply with legal requirements to protect residents’ rights.

According to Clarín’s report, rights experts warn that the system poses a threat to citizen rights and is prone to errors because it relies on a low-quality database. The SNRP system analyzes images from CONARC, a database of around 40,000 people wanted by the police which is run by the federal Ministry of Justice.

Other legal experts have warned that the use of the technology without an appropriate regulatory framework risks violating citizen’s rights. Data protection lawyers have been calling for a detailed study that would evaluate the risks, benefits and implications of its implementation.

Despite these issues, government authorities have been arguing that the system has been beneficial for cracking down on crime. At the time of its suspension, the SNRP system had managed to detect over 1,700 fugitives in Buenos Aires, including those accused of homicide, robbery and sexual crimes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Fingerprint biometrics on ID cards legally invalid, but EU top court declines change

The European Union’s top court has ruled that governments that mandate handing over fingerprint biometrics for identity cards are not…

 

Launch of NFID Foundation puts focus on SSI in the security industry

Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) has a new advocacy group, with the launch of the NFID Foundation, a non-profit consortium that promotes…

 

Efforts to provide digital ID for access to govt services advance

As countries work to facilitate the way their citizens, both home and abroad, can access public services or complete online…

 

AI for secure digital identity revolutionizing banking in Pakistan

Artificial Intelligence (AI), is revolutionizing the banking sector and presents unprecedented options for proficiency and innovation. The adoption of AI…

 

Financial fraud is exploding, fueled by cheap and easy generative AI tools

If biometrics and digital identity providers seem hyperbolic about the risk of fraud and the importance of data security, consider…

 

HID security report says mobile identity to be ‘ubiquitous’ in five years

Mobile ID and multi-factor authentication join biometrics on the list of technologies headlining HID Global’s newly released 2024 State of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events