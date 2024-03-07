‘Frictionless SCA’ patent awarded to Entersekt

Financial-authentication company Entersekt has been awarded a U.S. patent for its software enabling what company executives call frictionless, multi-factor authentication.

Entersekt claims in a public statement that the patent is confirmation that its authentication approach “can qualify as possession ad inherence factors.”

The patent (Frictionless SCA 20220131857A1) also protects a mechanism that the South Africa company created to digitally sign a transaction on a bank customer’s device. The mechanism enables simultaneous dynamic linking, which heeds Europe’s PSD2 regulations.

A prime motivator for Entersekt is minimizing process abandonment for its banking clients. The overall goal, of course, is fighting payment fraud and other schemes.

Providing possession and inherence factors, according to Entersekt executives, makes for strong MFA with a minimum of friction for end customers compared to MFA options in the market.

There’s no active challenging needed, for instance, executives say.

Indeed, they say, the company can boast strong customer authentication “without any explicit user interaction.”

That’s made possible by, now, providing possession and inherence factors with behavioral biometric identifiers in Entersekt’s browser ID or mobile app ID software.

