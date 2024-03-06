Taiwan counts cost of failed digital ID program, awaits data protection body

Taxpayers will likely absorb costs of NT$280 million (roughly US$8.9 million) for Taiwan’s failed digital ID project, according to TVBS. In 2021, during his time as premier, Vice President Lai Ching-te’s 2018 plan to implement digital IDs was halted after the public raised concerns about technical and security issues with the ID.

Contracts for the plan were already awarded, and suppliers sought NT $526 million ($16.7 million) in direct compensation from the government. Adding the cost of previously purchased machinery, venue costs, and maintenance, suppliers pursued a total of over NT$1 billion ($31.7 million) in compensation.

In January of 2024, six rounds of mediation brought both parties into agreement, and the Public Construction Commission (PCC) revealed the total was brought down to its current NT$280 million.

PCC Commissioner Wu Tze-cheng said widespread communication before implementing future policies could help mitigate swaying public opinion during implementation.

Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Liao Hsien-hsiang questioned who would be responsible for reviewing the failed initiative, considering Lai’s role in its implementation, especially given that he will soon become president. Wu Tze-cheng responded by saying the government handles policy conflict, and a president is not responsible for it.

On March 5th, current Premier Chen Chien-jen said that any decisions regarding personal data protection and digital national identification cards would not be made until the establishment of a Personal Data Protection Commission. Once established, a digital identity framework would be reconsidered.

“Concerning the issues with the digital identification, the public will not have to bear the compensation amount,” Chen insists.

Article Topics

biometrics | data protection | digital ID | digital identity | government purchasing | Taiwan