Kenya’s ICT Minister outlines new digital ID, AI regulation plans

Eliud Owalo, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information and Communication Technology, says his ministry is fronting efforts for a legislation to regulate the deployment of generative AI technologies in the country. He also reiterated the country’s ongoing plans to introduce a digital ID which will facilitate access to services by citizens.

Owalo was speaking as he addressed a Senate Committee on ICT early this week in the port city of Mombasa, reports NTV.

Speaking about the digital ID, Owalo said it is part of the country’s digital transformation plans and will go a long way in facilitating the way public and even private sector services are delivered to users. Kenya has already digitized more than 5,000 government services as part of the digital transformation push.

Underlining the importance of the digital ID, Owalo noted that it will curb reliance on paperwork which is often not only costly and cumbersome, but also prone to errors.

As explained by Owalo, the new ID will be different from the other generation of IDs which Kenya has had in the past. He spoke specifically about the Huduma Namba, saying its rollout flopped because it was launched in an inopportune period, which gave room for suspicion and doubts.

He used the opportunity to solicit the contribution of lawmakers to join in a campaign to raise awareness on the importance and relevance of the new digital ID to be rolled out.

“We will require awareness and explain to Kenyans the rationale of virtual identification. This will be the success factor that will give us acceptability,” Owalo is quoted by NTV as responding to a question from one Senator.

Turning to AI, the government official recognized its impact and importance to the development of a country like Kenya, but remarked that it would be wise to adopt a proactive approach in regulating its deployment so as to avert deep potential harms.

Other issues discussed during the exchange between the ICT cabinet secretary and the Senate ICT Committee members included digital skills development, supporting and harnessing the potential of the private sector in relation to Kenya’s digital transformation, and how new digital technologies can be used in making life better for citizens.

