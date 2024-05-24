Philippines shows quick mDL deployment is possible, while States creep forward

The U.S. is seeing developments on adoption of mobile driver’s licenses and digital ID. But it is not moving as quickly as the Philippines, where the rollout of electronic driver’s licenses has taken only a year.

Philippines eDL rollout prompted by physical ID shortage

Announced last May, electronic driver’s licenses (eDLs) are now valid for use in the government’s Land Transportation Management Systems (LTMS) portal in lieu of physical cards, according to Spot.ph. In other words, drivers no longer need to carry a paper or plastic driver’s license to drive. The speedy adoption was boosted by a shortage of physical cards, which is just now being reconciled.

Spot.ph’s coverage includes a FAQ with instructions on how to register for and find eDLs.

TSA opens mobile driver’s license access at CAT-2 stations

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now accepting Louisiana-issued mobile driver licenses (mDLs) at checkpoints with digital ID readers nationwide.

In Louisiana, where mobile drivers licenses are available for free, holders can now use mDLs housed in a digital wallet app for identity verification during TSA screening processes. “We are pleased to introduce this cutting-edge digital ID at our checkpoint,” says Arden Hudson, TSA’s federal security director for Louisiana. “Those travelers who are early adopters of new technologies or are intrigued with this capability will find the mDL to be a convenient option when going through the security process.”

Twenty-six cities in Louisiana outfitted with the TSA’s CAT-2 credential authentication terminals will accept mDLs.

Illinois bill edges state closer to mobile driver’s licenses

KFVS Illinois reports that the state House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill allowing the use of digital or mobile driver’s licenses. One lawmaker, state Rep. Harry Benton (D-Plainfield), calls the bill “a step into the future” and says the state is “starting to get concurrent with a lot of other states and a lot of directions that they’re going towards to make things more accessible, easier.”

For now, however, it is just a step. Specifically, to the state Senate, where it will face further approvals.

Mobile driver’s licenses in New Jersey facing traffic

A similar bill in New Jersey is also moving through the legislature. PBS affiliate WHYY reports that the mobile driver’s licenses, which can be carried on a smartphone or any device with Internet connectivity, would be accepted as valid ID for the same uses as physical drivers licenses. They may, however, take a while.

The legislation currently has the first mobile driver’s licenses being issued six years after the measure is enacted. Lawmakers, however, say the hope is to have mDLs available in two.

Cali DMV invites referring parties to use open digital credential platform

In California, the DMV has launched an open digital credential software platform (OpenCred) that supports mDLs. Per a post on their website, “OpenCred is an open source platform that enables multiple Relying Parties (RPs) across various sectors (Government, Corporations, SMBs, etc.) to both accept and authenticate individual users.”

“Think of it as a digital verification checkpoint where organizations can ask for proof of certain information, like a digital driver’s license, directly from a person’s digital wallet.”

Eleven states already offer mobile driver’s licenses.

Article Topics

California | Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) | digital ID | driver's license | Louisiana | mDL | New Jersey | Philippines | TSA | United States