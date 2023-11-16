SpruceID mDL interoperability event shows success for global standard

SpruceID has hosted a successful interoperability event, the results of which are expected to help support global implementation of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) and digital ID.

The New York-based firm, which provides open-source infrastructure for digital credentialing, announced in a release that the ISO/IEC 18013-7 Interoperability Event, which took place from August 21 to September 8, 2023, brought together representatives from digital ID and access management company Okta, Panasonic, Samsung, Google, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for a spirited round of asynchronous cross-functionality and interoperability testing within the existing framework.

Published as N2349 in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Global Directory, findings from the event set a worldwide standard for mobile driver’s licenses and digital identity credentialing, factoring in mDL framework test scenario and security check results from participants based in Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Slovenia, Sweden and the United States.

“This event helps build consensus on best practices for managing identity online,” says SpruceID Co-founder and CEO Wayne Chang. “That means a future where people control online identity, not third parties. It’s paving the way to a future when digital identity can be used for everyday needs from travel and proof of age to banking and public benefits. However, these use cases must be developed in conjunction with data policy that prevents a ‘papers please’ internet to ensure broad accessibility and non-discrimination in the digital era.”

Testing found no major issues with the specifications identified. Minor issues were able to be resolved quickly, demonstrating what Spruce ID calls the “maturity and clarity of ISO/IEC 18013-7.”

Feedback from N2349 has been integrated into the latest version of ISO/IEC 18013-7, submitted as N2356: the first draft of a Technical Specification, including all improvements and insights collected to enhance interoperability.

