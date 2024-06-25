FB pixel

India’s NHA to advance digital healthcare via ABHA card tokenization

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Healthcare Biometrics  |  ID for All
India’s NHA to advance digital healthcare via ABHA card tokenization
 

The National Health Authority’s (NHA) plan to digitize healthcare services in India has gone further along with the recent announcement of over 30 million tokenized cards for Out-Patient Department (OPD) registrations through the ABHA-based scan and share service.

Launched under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in October 2022, the “Scan and Share” paperless service aims to eliminate the need to wait in long queues for OPD appointments.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts-based (ABHA) scan and share service enables patients to register for OPD appointments by scanning a QR code displayed at the OPD registration counter, sharing their ABHA profile for registration. With an average of 130,000 individuals using the Scan and Share service daily, the service is currently operational across more than 5435 healthcare facilities in 546 districts across 35 states and union territories of India, according to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare document.

Discussing the significance of digital healthcare services, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), states: “The Scan and Share service is an innovative facility under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aimed at transforming healthcare accessibility and efficiency. This digital service eliminates the need for manual paperwork and significantly reduces waiting time, making hospital visits more streamlined and efficient.”

The Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) is a component of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), India’s flagship national health protection scheme. ABHA is designed to facilitate cashless transactions and manage financial aspects related to healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Since April 1, it has become mandatory for Indians to link their Central Government Health Services (CGHS) beneficiary ID, also known as a unique health identification number (UHID), with their ABHA ID.

CGHS had issued 140 million UHIDs, 96 percent of them linked to the national biometric ID system, Aadhaar, as of November, 2021.

Individuals register for an ABHA ID through the official ABDM website or mobile app. The process is also facilitated at various healthcare institutions and Common Service Centers (CSCs), and documents required for enrollment include a valid government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar card or a driving license for identity verification.

Once verified, an ABHA ID is generated to which the ID can be used to access and share health records digitally across different healthcare providers. After obtaining the ABHA ID, individuals can link it with various health services and insurance schemes, enabling cashless transactions and streamlined access to healthcare.

At the start of the year, it was reported that 500 million people have enrolled in the ABHA system. The scan and share service sees an average daily usage by 130,000 individuals, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir leading in the adoption of ABHA.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

McDonald’s pauses AI voice ordering system developed with IBM

Despite claims that AI is infiltrating every corner of our lives, it will not be at the McDonald’s drive-through for…

 

Viettel KYC passes level 2 biometric PAD test by Tayllorcox

Digital KYC software from Vietnamese telecom Viettel has passed a test for compliance to the international biometric Presentation attack detection…

 

UrbanID consultant roots for tokenization as key digital ID security option

As concerns about identity theft and data misuse fill out following the fast adoption of digital identity especially in Africa,…

 

Nigeria’s NIMC fights off data breach accusations, flags 5 data harvesting websites

The National Identity Management Commission of Nigeria (NIMC) is struggling to stand up to recurrent threats and accusations of data…

 

India launches airport biometric system to fast-track immigration checks

In a bid to speed up the Immigration clearance process for Indian nationals and foreign nationals holding Overseas Citizen of…

 

AWS says it’s keeping its word on cops’ use of Rekognition, docs differ

Amazon executives maintain that the company has kept its voluntary 2020 moratorium on selling facial recognition services to law enforcement…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS