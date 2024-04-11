India orders integration of two health IDs to facilitate access to unified services

Since April 1, it has become compulsory for Indians to link their Central Government Health Services (CGHS) beneficiary ID with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID.

As Business Standard (BS) reports, the reason for the linkage is to bring together various government health programs onto one consolidated platform.

The CGHS is a government-run program which offers healthcare services to government workers, pensioners and dependents, while the ABHA is a 14-digit ID used for identity verification within India’s healthcare landscape. Early this year, India said 500 million people had been issued the ABHA ID.

The memorandum, issued by the central government, indicates that CGHS beneficiaries shall have 30 days from April 1 to complete the linkage process.

A source familiar with the development is quoted by BS as saying that part of the reason is to establish a system in which a digital health ID will be created for all beneficiaries as well as a platform to store their digital records.

As of April 2, just 21,362 beneficiaries had linked to the IDs, out of about 4.4 million people covered by the CGHS health scheme.

Shuchin Bajaj, founder director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, praised the idea of linking CGHS accounts and the ABHA ID, saying it will “streamline healthcare services and enhance patient identification by facilitating seamless sharing of digital health records across platforms.” Bajaj however notes that the merger process could lead to some concerns such as privacy which authorities must pay keen attention to.

Another official, Sunil Rao, chief operating officer, Sahyadri Group of Hospitals in Pune, also lauds the move, and expresses optimism that “it will be easier for the government to make it compulsory and achieve their deadline to integrate both IDs.” Rao, like Bajaj, suggests that given the privacy issues the linkage may provoke, it is important for the government to consider strong data protection measures.

Meanwhile, the importance of integrating national digital ID (NDI) has been highlighted in an opinionated piece by a Totm Technologies official.

Eric Drury, digital ID and trust advisor at the company argues in a LinkedIn newsletter that national digital ID can facilitate patient management and care provision if integrated into healthcare systems.

Drury believes that integrating national digital ID with “national healthcare systems is paramount for the advancement of Citizen Healthcare Services, offering a pathway to a more interconnected and patient-centric future.”

