Nigeria’s digital ID authority unveils new measures to uphold data security

The National Identity Management Commission of Nigeria (NIMC) has outlined new measures that align with its push to make data security and regulatory compliance an identity management priority for the ID authority.

In a recent press statement,

NIMC said as part of that push, all Licensed Verification Agents, Front End Partners (FEPs), and diaspora FEPs will henceforth “undergo security vetting to ensure adherence to global best practices in identity management.” The move aligns with NIMC’s new security protocols and other measures which are already being implemented to guarantee the safety of information stored in its database, the agency says.

It noted that any FEP that will act in violation of its prescriptions will face sanctions “by established regulations and the nation’s laws.”

“Furthermore, NIMC affirms that law enforcement authorities have been authorized to crack down on and apprehend any individuals involved in online phishing schemes targeting citizens’ data from other sources,” the agency says.

It points out that it has “received numerous reports regarding fraudulent online platforms compelling Nigerians to submit their personal information for National Identification Number (NIN) modification or enrollment services,” and “perpetrators of these illegal activities will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The NIMC also recalled that as part of its data safety measures and efforts to prevent abuse, it temporarily suspended the bypass enrollment process, but will resume it later once all irregularities have been rectified.

“The National Identity Management Commission reaffirms its commitment to providing secure identity services and protecting the citizens’ data per its mandate as Nigeria’s foundational identity provider.”

The stepping up of security measures by the NIMC come after an incident in March in which some data on the NIMC repository was reportedly breached.

In the wake of the incident, the NIMC announced a raft of response measures including a revalidation of its digital ID enrollment partners. It later also restricted access to its database for identity verification by some third-party partners.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric enrollment | identity management | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | National Identity Number (NIN) | Nigeria