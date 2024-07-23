Contractor needed for project to identify civil registration hurdles in Chad

A request for the Expression of Interest (EOI) has been launched for a consultancy firm to identify challenges that stand in the way of civil status registration in the Republic of Chad.

Interested candidates are expected to submit their EOI by July 29 at the latest, according to the advertisement details. The World Bank is funding the project.

Once that has been done, candidates adjudged as qualified for the procurement will be shortlisted for the submission of bid proposals. Submissions should be done only in English through electronic mail, the project owners say.

Titled “National Inventory and Mapping of Selected Local Government Infrastructure in Chad,” the selected firm will come up with a full understanding of the state of government offices in Chad in order to “inform investment decisions for the improvement of civil registration and identification centers including the potential to pull resources from different government offices in the same area, and provide the government of Chad with a sustainable resource to allow it to monitor and evaluate progress.”

Practically speaking, the contractor will conduct a field evaluation of the state of physical and digital infrastructure in the country such as buildings, electricity, road network, internet connectivity and other relevant digital equipment, the state of archives, available human resources and their skill levels.

Firms interested in the job have been called upon to clearly show proof that they are able to executive the project by providing the necessary supporting documentation. Among other things, they are expected have capabilities in the domains of ICT infrastructure, ICT services and ICT in public administration.

Chad is an advisory board member of the African digital Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Shared Asset (ACSA), an initiative that seeks to streamline and standardize the way civil registration systems in Africa are digitized.

Africa | Chad | civil registration | CRVS | digital identity | World Bank