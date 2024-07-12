Malaysia’s MyDigital nearing half million registrations

Malaysia’s MyDigital ID initiative has reached a significant milestone, recording 465,924 registered users, including civil servants, as of July 10. This progress was announced by Communications and Digital Minister, Gobind Singh Deo, who emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing digital identity verification and online security.

MyDigital ID registration kiosks are currently in 199 branches of the National Registration Department (NRD) and five branches of the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) throughout Malaysia, the Sun reports.

In a statement published by NST, Gobind highlights the initiative’s success and reiterated the government’s assurance that no personal data is stored within the MyDigital ID system. The platform aims to streamline identity verification processes while maintaining strict data privacy protocols.

Additionally, Gobind says the MyDigital ID is being integrated with the Central Database Hub (Padu) and expected to be completed in August 2024.

Agmo becomes integration partner for MyDigital ID

To further bolster the project, Agmo Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary, Agmo Studio Sdn Bhd has been appointed as a strategic integration partner for MyDigital ID, in a bid to enhance the platform’s functionality and user experience, aligning with the government’s vision of a “seamless digital identity system” for Malaysians. The partnership was formalized on July 10, 2024.

Agmo Holdings will play a key role in integrating various services and ensuring that the MyDigital ID system meets the highest standards of efficiency and security. Additionally, Agmo Studio is set to facilitate the integration of MyDigital ID with various applications for both government and private sectors.

The MyDigital ID initiative is part of Malaysia’s broader strategy to foster a digital economy and enhance public service delivery through technology.

Last month, PJBumi Berhad (PJBumi) announced that its subsidiary, PJBumi Heavy Engineering & Services Sdn. Bhd. (PJBumiHES), has secured a services contract with Mimos Semiconductor to facilitate in-person onboarding for Malaysia’s MyDigital ID initiative.

Article Topics

Agmo | data privacy | digital ID | identity verification | Malaysia | MyDigital ID | national ID | tender