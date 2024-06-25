PJBumi subsidiary wins Malaysian digital ID onboarding contract with Mimos

PJBumi Berhad (PJBumi) announced that its subsidiary, PJBumi Heavy Engineering & Services Sdn. Bhd. (PJBumiHES), has accepted a services contract with Mimos Semiconductor for in-person onboarding to Malaysia’s MyDigital ID.

The contract, signed on 21 June 2024, includes an initial setup of 500 touchpoint devices valued at RM100,000.00 (around US$21,224.66). Additionally, PJBumiHES will receive RM1.70 for each successful MyDigital ID physical onboarding thereafter. The service period spans 24 months, commencing immediately on 21 June 2024 and concluding on 20 June 2026.

This contract is expected to contribute to PJBumi’s financial performance for the fiscal years ending 30 June 2025 and 30 June 2026.

PJBumi has provided clarity on the role of the MyDigital ID initiative, emphasizing that it is designed to verify and authenticate digital identities rather than replacing the existing MyKad identification system.

The company says that the MyDigital ID initiative is an extension aimed at enhancing the online verification process for Malaysians. While the MyKad remains the primary physical identity document, MyDigital ID offers a digital platform for confirming identities in the virtual realm.

Starting in July 2024, MyDigital ID will be rolled out in four phases, with the initial phase beginning with Cabinet members, followed by civil servants in the second phase. The third phase will extend to government beneficiaries, and the final phase will encompass the general public.

Recently, there was some push back on Malaysia’s digital identity project enrollment for the public. Last year, Malaysia planned for 10 million people to be registered for the MyDigital ID within the first three months of 2024.

MyDigital ID aims to provide a reliable method for verifying a person’s digital identity, ensuring that online interactions and transactions are secure. Additionally, with the increasing prevalence of online services, MyDigital ID helps protect against identity theft and fraud.

