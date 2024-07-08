FB pixel

Report points out personal data protection lapses in Botswana

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Report points out personal data protection lapses in Botswana
 

The government of Botswana has been told to strengthen the country’s porous personal data protection legal framework to address major concerns about biometric data security.

The recommendation is contained in a paper published by the Association for Progressive Communications (APC) which outlines steps needed to improve the security of citizens’ biometric data in the Southern African country.

The country has a personal data protection law put in place in 2018 but its enforcement has since remained weak and ineffective, leading to instances of data theft, state surveillance, financial fraud, and other data-related crimes.

The paper, first published as an editorial for online publication, Southern Africa Digital Rights, makes a whirlwind scrutiny of biometric data security difficulties in the country, and suggests a wide range of remedial measures.

It is mentioned in the report that Botswana has over the years required biometric data not only for the national ID card known locally as “Omang,” but also for other processes such as the registration of SIM cards and the obtention of biometric passports which all require the capture and retention of biometric data.

The research reveals that while much biometric data is needed for such purposes, “the human rights approach in the collection of biometric data is lacking” as most of the time, data subjects to not get adequate explanation about how their data is used or managed by entities such as banking institutions.

Despite these institutions publishing their privacy statements, citizen still wield “limited influence” over “the destination of their personal data” and also show a lot of ignorance about the way their data is held, the report notes.

Such concerns about data misuse in Botswana were fueled during the COVID pandemic with incidents of data theft, the paper indicates, mentioning fears about data being used by the state for surveillance purposes.

Moving forward, the report calls on the government in Gaborone to reinforce the implementation of the data protection legislation, and work towards developing a comprehensive Biometric Data Protection Act which factors in the rights of all segments of the population. It also urges the involvement of civil society actors and the general public in this and other law formulation processes aimed at keeping people’s data safe and secure.

Last year, a different report found issues with Tanzania’s own data protection system, which is what later probably contributed to the country establishing a data protection commission.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Mexico and the Caribbean have elements in place to lead on AI, digital identity

Mexico’s emergence as a regional tech leader could apply to AI and digital identity, according to UNESCO. Caribbean leaders are…

 

Ambitious projects, global support transform ID management in the Maldives

The Maldives has started on an ambitious journey to transform its identity management systems by incorporating digital technologies to improve…

 

Efficient digital govt systems will help Africa meet 2030 single market goal: report

A report by the Africa Policy Research Institute (APRI) holds that putting in place strong and efficient digital government systems…

 

Singapore AML law responds to high concern over bank fraud, biometrics theft

Consumers are feeling increasing anxiety about the effectiveness of banks’ fraud-protection measures, a recent study by Jumio highlights. This is…

 

As Brazil debates AI bill, calls for facial recognition bans emerge

A group of rights organizations is calling on the Brazilian government to pass the country’s proposed AI regulation and introduce…

 

UK’s new govt expresses openness to digital ID, not cards

Britain’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair is touting digital identity as a solution to controlling irregular migration, one of the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS