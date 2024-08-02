FB pixel

Argentina’s plan to fight crime with AI draws concerns from rights groups

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Argentina’s plan to fight crime with AI draws concerns from rights groups
 

Argentina is launching a new unit tasked with integrating artificial intelligence into crime investigations, including analyzing camera footage with real-time facial recognition, drone surveillance and scanning social media. The announcement, however, is drawing concern from civil rights groups which say that the country already has a track record of spying on its citizens.

The country’s Ministry of Security established the Artificial Intelligence Unit Applied to Security (UIAAS) last week, noting that countries such as the U.S., China, the UK, Israel and others have been pioneering AI technology in government and security forces.

Among the unit’s other tasks will be applying machine learning to analyze historical crime data to predict future crimes, collecting data to create suspect profiles or identify links between different cases as well as scouring the Dark Web and preventing cyberattacks.

“That the advancement of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, represents one of the most relevant socio-technological changes for the general population,” Security Minister Patricia Bullrich states in the resolution.

News of the new AI unit has been met with suspicion in Argentina which is still recovering from multiple spying scandals.

“The opacity in the acquisition and implementation of technologies and the lack of accountability are worrying. In the past, these technologies have been used to profile academics, journalists, politicians and activists,” the Center for Studies on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information (CELE) wrote on its X account.

The digital rights organization, based at the University of Palermo in Buenos Aires, has been campaigning against reintroducing facial recognition for surveillance purposes in the country’s capital.

Buenos Aires suspended the operation of its facial recognition surveillance system in 2022 after a court declared it unconstitutional following cases of wrongful arrests and attempts to track rights activists and journalists. The system, known as the Fugitive Facial Recognition System (SNRP), was installed in 2019 by Danaide S.A., with facial recognition technology reportedly supplied by NtechLab.

In 2020, the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) was also found to have collected details on more than 400 journalists as well as academics, businessmen and social organizations participating in World Trade Organization events in Buenos Aires during 2017 and 2018.

“In Buenos Aires, the use of facial recognition technologies is judicially suspended. The intention to use these technologies to identify protesters clearly conflicts with human rights,” CELE notes.

Argentina’s government’s embrace of AI, however, does not seem to be waning. President Javier Milei has been pitching Argentina as “the world’s fourth AI hub” with a hands-off approach to regulation to draw in more tech companies into the country battling with an economic downturn and inflation. In May, his government held high-profile meetings with Google, Apple, Meta as well as OpenAI’s Sam Altman, the founder of Worldcoin.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

What’s next for EU’s migration pact: ICMPD analysis

In May, the European Union adopted its controversial Pact on Migration and Asylum, a group of 10 legislative acts that…

 

US Army moves closer to fielding next-gen biometrics collection

The U.S. Army recently completed field tests of its $28.3 million Next Generation Biometric Collection Capability (NXGBCC) hardware and software…

 

Idemia wins contract to supply multi-biometric system to IRS

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it intends to award a sole source contract to Idemia Identity &…

 

Digital ID schemes provide opportunities and risks for addressing digital divide

Is identity a fundamental human right? And can digital identity programs preserve its integrity while opening up new paths to…

 

Yoti previews facial age estimation accuracy gains from new model

Age estimation based on face biometrics is getting steadily more accurate, and Yoti is reporting further gains from its latest…

 

PNG draws inspiration from global digital ID leaders for regulatory upgrade

Papua New Guinea is poised for a digital transformation, marked by a series of initiatives and policy implementations aimed at…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events