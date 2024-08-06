China starts national digital ID trial on barely a week after releasing draft plan

China has launched a trial of its national digital identity system across 81 apps, just days after the release of its draft regulations for public comment.

While the feedback period runs until August 25, those who wish to get in on digital ID early can apply through the National Web Identification Pilot Version app developed by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS). According to a report in Caixing global, the registration process requires identity document verification using a national ID card matched against face biometrics. Once a mobile phone check is complete and a password has been created, an online number and digital certificate will be issued.

Ten public service platforms are among the 81 apps that can accept the national digital ID as part of the beta testing phase. Among commercial apps that make up the remaining 70-plus are social media platform WeChat, online commerce site Taobao and recruitment firm Zhaopin.

The quick turnaround on implementing the trial will bring no comfort to critics who fear the government could use the real name digital ID scheme to tighten its already strict social controls. The July 26 release of the draft provision by the MPS and the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) stoked fears that a national digital ID would lead to a total surveillance state, in which government regulators would be able to track every detail of a person’s online life.

China’s digital ID program is voluntary, and the Beijing government claims its purpose is to minimize the “excessive collection” and retention of personal data by commercial entities, and to offer additional privacy protections on sensitive personal information.

But there is much skepticism about such claims, given the Chinese government’s enthusiasm for state control and the surveillance of minority groups. VOA News quotes Beijing lawyer Wang Cailiang, who posted on Weibo, “My opinion is short: I am not in favor of this. Please leave a little room for citizens’ privacy.”

Other posts on social media criticizing the digital identity plan have since been removed from Chinese platforms, raising further concern that the request for public feedback is a hollow exercise in optics.

On top of privacy concerns about ubiquitous digital tracking, some have asked what might happen if the government, flexing its iron fist, decides to revoke an individual’s digital ID.

In an opinion piece for Bloomberg, tech reporter Catherine Thorbecke argues that a digital identity system jointly administered by online regulators and police would be “the latest blow to any lingering hopes for an open internet behind the Great Firewall.”

“This should concern everyone, given Beijing has a history of using technology to oppress minority groups like the Uyghurs.”

